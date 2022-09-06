The community of Peachland is outgrowing its downtown fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)

Peachland council to decide on borrowing millions for new fire hall

A staff report recommends minimizing the tax impact on residents as much as possible

Peachland council is expected to make a decision on borrowing up to $17.5 million for a new protective services building at their Sept. 6 regular meeting.

A staff report recommends that council authorize an increase of existing parcel taxes to no more than $125 per parcel annually for a 30-year term. That amount would be levied on property owners starting in 2025. If council approves, Peachland residents will have a chance to vote on council’s decision through a referendum at the October 15 municipal election.

At $17.5 million, it could add $400 to the existing parcel tax of $782, according to the report. That plan includes 2,000 square feet for BC Ambulance.

If the district were unable to negotiate a fair financial agreement, then BC Ambulance would remain at its current location. This means the new building would be smaller and cost less.

Although the district expects to borrow less, current conceptual plans for the building estimate construction costs at $12.7-$15.8 million, which includes BC Ambulance. The report notes that adding $400 to the levy is a hardship for many residents, especially when higher interest rates, high inflation, higher taxes, and fixed incomes are factored in.

A site for the new protective services building has yet to be finalized. The full report to council is available on the District of Peachland website.

