More than double of allowed contaminants in Peachland recycling bins

Peachland council has heard that the district could face fines if homeowners and businesses aren’t more careful about what they put in their recycling bins.

A staff report to council concluded recent audits have shown the amount of contamination in the bins is well above RecycleBC acceptable levels. The allowable level is three per cent, however, the district is currently sitting at an average of eight per cent.

“We’ve had a discussion with them and we need an agreement in place to bring that down to 6.6 per cent,” said Shawn Grundy, director of operations. “That will be our goal going forward.”

If the district is unable to meet that goal it will be at risk of fines.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is primarily responsible for education programs aimed at homeowners and businesses as to what items are acceptable or not.

“The one that I’ve seen that’s made the biggest difference is they have students go out and inspect recycle cans,” added Grundy.

If there is an issue a sticker will be left on the bin noting the contamination.

“They’ve had some, where people have put cinder blocks or car batteries (in recycling bins),” said Grundy.

In that instance, the bin would not be picked up and a note would be left for the homeowner or business. Grundy explained that the district is considering more educational opportunities.

“We’re looking at getting them (students) out more often, we’re looking at getting the RDCO out to more of our events to speak to people.”

The most common contaminants found in recycling bins are household garbage, plastic (toys, laundry hampers), books, construction material, clothing and textiles, styrofoam, glass, and plastic wrapping/bags. Clear plastic bags are only allowed if they contain shredded paper.

More information about what is allowed in a curbside cart can be found on the RDCO website.

