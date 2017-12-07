Peachland association holding rally against tall building

Recently, the Friends of Beach Avenue Association filed a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C.

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association is holding a rally tonight in Peachland, to protest the Peachtree Village development.

Recently, the association filed a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C., opposing the development and saying it does not follow the Official Community Plan.

The project is a proposed five-storey commercial/residential development on Beach Avenue.

In a previous interview with the Capital News, spokesperson Lloyd Sotas said “untrammelled development has been tough on residents to get around. If we have it here, the same thing could happen. People come to Peachland because it’s a quaint town… where you can come have a beer on the waterfront. It’s a walkable town, we’d like to keep it that way.”

Former mayor Keith Fielding and Coun. Terry Condon will be in attendance.

Condon said he sympathized with the group, and gave them $20.

“I’m not actively supporting this group in terms of rallying, I did, as you know, give them $20,” he said, adding he has not made a comment since the council’s decision to move ahead with the development.

Condon said there are two issues in the community, one with OCP and one with Peachtree Village.

Fielding, according to the association’s GoFundMe page, donated $50 to the campaign.

The rally takes place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Little School House.

Mayor Cindy Fortin could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.