Peach City Beach Cruise planning Penticton car show in 2023

Though this year’s Peach City Beach Cruise ended with more questions than answers because of some late-night burnouts on Lakeshore Drive, event organizers are planning on a return to Penticton in 2023.

Those in charge of Western Canada’s premium car show took to Facebook this week to announce their intentions of coming back to Penticton, despite losing five out of their 16 directors over the past year.

Immediately following the conclusion of June’s car show, at the time Beach Cruise president Wayne Wood said the future of the event is “up in the air” after things got “out of hand,” following the aforementioned burnouts. He also said, however, that the car show was a huge success.

Now months later, the volunteer-run group says they are in the process of regrouping with new directors and currently planning on coming back for the second straight year, after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the event from proceeding in 2020 and 2021.

“Over the next while, we will be organizing for 2023,” wrote Donna Reimann from the Peach City Beach Cruise. “This will take some time.”

A total of 737 cars were on display in downtown Penticton for the event’s 20th anniversary this summer, with more than 40 vendors and live music featured at Gyro Park.

“When things are in place an email will be sent to everyone who has attended in the last 5 years to let them know that registration is open,” Reimann said about their plans for 2023.

Per this week’s update, organizers plan for the 2023 edition of the Peach City Beach Cruise to run from June 23 to 25.

People hoping for more information about the car show are asked to email info@PeachCityBeachCruise.ca.

“Thank you to all participants for their past support of the show,” Reimann added.

