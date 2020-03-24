Kettle River Brewing is located at 731 Baillie Ave, Kelowna in B.C. (Contributed)

Pay what you please at Kelowna’s Provision Kitchen

The popular eatery is now providing select items for take-out and delivery

Provisions Kitchen and Catering in Kelowna is doing their part to take care of the community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular eatery has ceased dine-in operations, but is now providing select items for take-out and delivery where customers can pay what they please.

“Pay what you please because we’re not in these tough times alone,” reads their new unofficial slogan.

“We’re supporting those who’ve supported us all along. We know we’re not alone in these hard times.”

The menu changes every day, but tomorrow features turkey pot pie, hoisin pork belly, stir fry, fresh fettuccine, shepherds pie, soups and snacks.

Pre-orders can be placed through a direct message on Instagram or by phoning 250-826-2054 (ask about delivery). Beer can also be purchased from Kettle Brewing Co.

Pick-up is from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kettle River Brewing Co.

