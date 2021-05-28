ParticipACTION: Vernon treats youth to Toonie sports

Youngsters can try their hand at a new sport like squash, racquetball, tennis, pickleball

Youth can try their hand at a new sport or activity for only $2 thanks to the City of Vernon.

Every year, the countrywide ParticipACTION challenge seeks to find Canada’s Most Active Community offering prizes along the way for teams, individuals and communities logging their activity minutes for the month of June.

It’s easy to start, too. Download the ParticipACTION app and create a profile to start adding your activity minutes to Vernon’s total. These can include walking the dog, housework, gardening, swimming and beyond.

To encourage youth to participate, the City of Vernon’s Recreation Services is offering Toonie Try It sport sessions between June 1-30.

“We are very excited to be able to offer youth aged five to 12 an opportunity to get active and try something new!” recreation programmer Tima Coad said.

“We are thankful to have amazing partners like BottMan Sports and Rosters Sports Club who are volunteering their time and facilities to share their passion for sport as part of the campaign.”

Sport sessions for squash, racquetball, tennis, pickleball and beach volleyball will be available for registration up to 48 hours before each timeslot.

“We believe that through recreation, we improve quality of life,” said Coad. “To help keep our community healthy and our residents active, we also believe it’s vital to find ways to get young people excited about sports and recreation and make activities accessible and fun for everyone.”

To register, visit gvrec.ca and select Programs and Activities, then pick your sport.

