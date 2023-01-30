Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The House of Commons resumes today following the winter recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Parliamentarians return to House of Commons facing rocky economic year

MPs will sit today for the first session of 2023 after retreating to strategize priorities

Economic matters will be top of mind for parliamentarians as they return to Ottawa to kick off a new year in federal politics.

Members of Parliament will sit in the House of Commons today for the first session of 2023 after retreating with their respective parties to strategize their priorities.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would be focused on the cost of living and promised more targeted supports during the expected economic slowdown that would not add to inflation.

But the government has several other potentially pricey priorities to balance as it assembles its spring budget and legislative agenda, including several promises the Liberals made in their supply and confidence agreement with the NDP.

Trudeau is also about to launch negotiations with provincial premiers to increase federal health spending.

The NDP say they plan to push the Liberals to fulfil the terms of their agreement, such as the planned expansion of federal dental care, while the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre will focus on trying to get the government to rein in its spending.

Trudeau, premiers to meet in February to move health care talks along

Passport backlog update expected as federal cabinet retreat enters second day

