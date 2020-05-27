Princeton’s municipally owned RV campground will open for visitors June 1. Photo Town of Princeton

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.

Parks will re-open, along with the Visitor’s Centre, town hall, and the municipally-owned RV campground on Highway 3.

CAO Lyle Thomas said it’s a step in getting back to the “new normal” amid adjustments to COVID-19.

The only town facilities that will remain closed are the arena – as it is off-season – and the pool.

Thomas said he is awaiting guidance from the province before opening the swimming facility.

Related: Princeton Golf Course to open May 1 for members only

It’s the first year the municipality has taken over direct management of its RV park, and Thomas said staff is “excited about running it ourselves.”

The park would have normally opened mid-May, however staff are now taking on-line reservations for the summer.

“We will book every other site,” to promote social distancing, said Thomas. “That’s what we will do to start with.”

Related: COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

While drop in campers will be welcomed, Thomas said the town is “not encouraging” travellers to come from other provinces.

The Visitor’s Centre and the town hall have been equipped with Plexiglas screens and separations to protect staff and customers, said Thomas.

There are limits set for the number of people who can enter either building at the same time.

Service at town hall “might be a bit slower,” due to the need for staff to disinfect surfaces between each interaction.

The town has also arranged for greater custodial services.

Thomas said staff in all facilities will make adjustments for safety and practicality.

“At this point we can’t anticipate every scenario.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner
Next story
VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Just Posted

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake users are asked to take measure to reduce the risk… Continue reading

Okanagan-shot film “The Colour Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

Kelowna Rockets Alumni Leon Draisaitl crowned NHL scoring champ

Draisaitl captures the Art Ross Trophy with 110 points in 71 games played

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

Kelowna Museum Society documents local history during COVID-19

KMS inviting the general public to be involved in documenting COVID-19’s impact on Kelowna

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Most Read