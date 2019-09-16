Officials await the arrival of passengers, most of them students, who were on board a bus that crashed Sept. 13 near Bamfield on Sept. 14, 2019. (Teresa Bird/Alberni Valley News)

Pair killed in Bamfield bus crash were 18-year-old UVic students

The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.

The BC Coroners Service has released new information about the two people killed in a bus crash on Bamfield Road on Friday near Port Alberni.

The bus, carrying 48 people, most of them students from the University of Victoria, rolled over and went down an embankment near the Carmanah Main Junction on the gravel road, at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

On Monday, the coroner identified the two killed as an 18-year-old woman from Manitoba and an 18-year-old man from the U.S.

Names were not released due to privacy, and the coroner said it would not provide further information until its investigations into the deaths were concluded.

Many others were injured in the crash and either taken to hospital or treated at a reception area set up at a community centre in Port Alberni, before being bused back to Victoria.

The students had been on their way to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

READ MORE: UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

READ MORE: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

READ MORE: Bamfield Road safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter
Next story
Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto

Just Posted

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive returns to Central Okanagan

Residents are asked to consider donating on Sept. 21

Conservative leader stops in Lake Country

Andrew Scheer says he would bring back two child-focused tax credits cut by the Liberals

Photos from Kelowna’s 39th annual Terry Fox Run

Residents of Kelowna took on cancer in the rain and had a blast.

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

Rockets make cuts to Memorial Cup roster

The Kelowna Rockets re-assigned three players to their respective farm-affiliates on Sunday.

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

South Okanagan gas prices among the lowest at B.C. pumps

Nine of the 10 lowest-priced gas locations are in Penticton

Lakeshore Racquets Club hosts the 23rd Credit Union Cup

Tournament in Summerland draws teams from around the Okanagan Valley

Needle buyback program fails in Okanagan

Existing Folks on Spokes program proving effective

Summerland to hold cross-country races Sept. 29

Trail races will be held at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

Graffiti referencing bomb threat on Kamloops school, non-credible

RCMP said phrasing of the message indicated the graffiti at Valleyview secondary was likely a prank

Winter Carnival digging up historic events in North Okanagan

60th anniversary festival urging community groups to join in with their favourite event

Pair killed in Bamfield bus crash were 18-year-old UVic students

The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

Most Read