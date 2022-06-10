Owner reunited with stolen puppy in Kelowna

The pitbull was stolen on Wednesday, June 8 and returned on June 9

A Kelowna resident has been reunited with their 13-week-old puppy.

On Wednesday, June 8, the owner of a Pitbull/Rottweiler puppy named ‘Sunday’ reported to the RCMP that her puppy had been stolen by a man at her house in the 500 block of Clement Avenue.

Officers patrolled the area and checked in at various parks and shelters. On Thursday, June 9, the RCMP received information that the puppy was seen at an apartment in Rutland. Officers attended, spoke with the tenant, and reunited Sunday with her owner.

“With the help of Kelowna’s citizens, officers were able to quickly and safely locate Sunday and return her to her owner,” said Constable Mike Della-Paolera.

Per the owner’s request, no chargers are being considered at this time.

