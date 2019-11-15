Raif Fleihan. (File)

Owner of Lake Country’s controversial Airport Inn charged with assault

Raif Fleihan was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of recognizance

The owner of the controversial Airport Inn Lakeside in Lake Country is facing charges stemming from an alleged assault.

Raif Fleihan is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of recognizance in relation to events that occurred at his motel on Nov. 13.

RCMP did not divulge the nature of the charges or the incident that led to them being placed.

Fleihan was in court on Nov. 15 for his first appearance. His bail was set at $500 and he is not currently in custody.

His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10.

The Airport Inn was recently vacated following years of tension between Fleihan and the District of Lake Country.

Fleihan currently has the property listed for sale but is staying in the building while a buyer is sought.

READ MORE: Airport Inn Lakeside owner cares for his residents but not the Lake Country Calendar

READ MORE: End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
