Overnight construction in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Paving project beginning next week

The City of Kelowna will be doing overnight paving in the Glenmore area next week.

Construction will be happening from 7p.m.-6a.m. from Sept. 5-8. Glenmore Road between Begbie Road and 100-metres north of John Hindle Drive will be paved on the nights of Sept. 5, 7, and 8, with traffic being single lane only.

On Sept. 6, Kane Road will be fully closed for the night for paving.

During these times, only those who live in the area will be allowed through the work zones. There will be no on-street parking.

The project will see about 10.5-kilometres of road paved.

City of KelownaConstructionRoad conditions

