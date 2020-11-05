Narcan is the only thing that reverses an overdose.

Overdoses spike in South Okanagan

Interior Health warns that a drug called purple down may be connected

Interior Health has issued a warning after seeing a spike in overdoses in Penticton and South Okanagan. According to the health authority, the overdoses may involve use of a dark pink/purple drug called ‘down.’

There has been a large increase in 911 calls for ingestion poisoning (which includes overdose events) in the South Okanagan – mostly in Penticton – but there has also been an increase in overdoses in the Oliver/Osoyoos area, stated the alert issued by Interior Health (IH) on Nov. 4.

Reports from the community indicate a dark pink/purple substance sold as “down” may be involved.

READ MORE: Penticton has high rate of overdoses per capita

From 2018 to August 2020, there have been 45 overdose fatalities in Penticton, six in Keremeos and seven in Princeton. All three communities rank within the top 15 local health authorities in the province with the highest death rate per 100,000 people in that time frame.

READ MORE: Petition started for safe injection site

In September, Penticton residents started a petition asking for a safe injection site to be located somewhere downtown Penticton. So far 368 have signed the petition.

Interior Health recommends you follow the below tips for your safety:

 Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

 Get your drugs checked before you use them.

 Don’t use alone. Leave your door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.

 If you feel you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911.

Test by using a small amount, then go slow.

 Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it.

 Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site if one is near you.

Recognize the signs of an OD: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning

blue, difficult to rouse (awaken), non-responsive.

 Call 9-1-1 immediately

 Open airway and give rescue breaths

 Give naloxone (Narcan) if you have it.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress
Next story
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reunited a stolen snowblower with its rightful owner after it was snagged from a property over the Oct. 24, 2020, weekend.
Vernon police return stolen snowblower

Rightful owner turned to social media and police in search of stolen property

Karl Featherstone's wife and young children are grieving the sudden death of the Lake Country firefigher. (Contributed)
Fallen Lake Country firefighter honoured, family support sought

Procession Sunday, Nov. 8 for Karl Featherstone, GoFundMe set up to help family

Glenmore Road will be reduced to one lane each way due to paving work in the area. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)
Roadwork slated for Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive

Traffic may experience travel delays while work begins Friday

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

(File)
Two Surrey men heavily fined for 2018 Osoyoos hunting violation

The men were charged following a 2018 hunting incident in Osoyoos

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Co-organizers of the Okanagan Death Cafe, Sue Berlie, Claudette Bouchard, and Alison Moore. A series of Death Cafés are being hosted in Okanagan communities, with the goal of breaking taboos about talking about death. (Sydney Morton / Western News)
Get comfortable with dying at an upcoming Okanagan ‘Death Cafe’

Okanagan Valley Death Cafe conversations are back for a fourth year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read