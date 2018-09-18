Over 60 cats and kittens rescued by South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA

The rescue had to close its doors for the day on Sept. 18 to assess, vaccinate, and feed the animals

The South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA branch took in over 60 cats and kittens on Sept. 18.

A Facebook post from the branch’s page says the animals were in “a bad situation” prior to being rescued from an individual. No charges have been announced in relation to this case.

The organization was forced to close for the day as a result of the seizure in order to “focus on the health and wellbeing of (the cats) by assessing, vaccinating, and feeding them.” They are also asking for “donations of clay cat litter, wet cat and kitten food and gently-used scratch posts.”

