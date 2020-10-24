Outdoor skating rink coming to Vernon’s Predator Ridge

The facility is touted as the first private refrigerated skating rink in the Okanagan

Predator Ridge Resort has announced plans to add a new outdoor skating rink this winter. The facility is expected to open Dec. 7, 2020. (Contributed)

Predator Ridge Resort is adding an outdoor skating rink just in time for for the holidays.

“Starting in December, skating will be added to our long list of winter activities. We are proud to be the only community in the Okanagan to offer a refrigerated private skating facility for our residents and guests,” the resort said in a press release.

The customized rink is being built with state-of-the-art portable refrigerated technology and will maintain ice through the winter in temperatures as high as 10 C, the resort said.

Located just south of Vernon, the facility will be open to the resort community, their guests and resort guests only.

“We are already known as the Okanagan’s most amenity rich community and we are happy to add another benefit and reason why living here is so special,” the resort said.

The rink is expected to open on Dec. 7.

READ MORE: Big White receives 21 cm of snow in 24 hours

READ MORE: British Columbians vote in snap election called during COVID-19 pandemic

Brendan Shykora

Recreation