A screen shot from the Town of Osoyoos Osprey Web Cam showing the mother and a chick believed to have hatched early Friday morning. (Town of Osoyoos)

Osprey chick raises concern in Okanagan

The second of two osprey eggs hatched Friday morning however it is believed the first chick died

The second of two osprey eggs in an Osoyoos nest has hatched however its believed the first chick died and now there are concerns for the other one as well.

Friday morning the live webcam on the Town of Osoyoos website, showed the nest on a de-energized FortisBC power pole with just a single chick, thought to have hatched earlier in the morning.

Thursday the female was sitting on that remaining egg but there was no sign of the first baby that hatched Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s something going on in that nest, they kicked out their first two eggs (in early May)” said manager Dale Belvedere, of the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre who has been monitoring the birds’ progress. “I noticed yesterday (Thursday) they’re (parents) both picking at the nest, playing with the twigs, I don’t know, they seemed a lot more agitated then osprey’s normally are.

“I’m wondering if there is something bothering them. I said let’s see what happens once this other one’s hatched and if it doesn’t survive then the town should call Fortis and get them up there to see what’s going on.”

Both parents were seen at the nest Thursday and the male was observed bringing a fish back to the nest mid-morning Friday.

The birds had two eggs in early May however those were eventually removed, believed to be by the parents.

“They were slightly earlier (laying the eggs) than what they should be but obviously they knew they weren’t viable cause they kicked them out which means there’s something wrong,” Belvedere said. “She knows there’s no point in sitting on them and osprey can lay their eggs anywhere from the beginning of June until now so she’s sort of right on, she’s a bit late but that could be because it’s the second brood.”

Other concerns involve the age and health of the parents and the location of the nest above a street with foot and vehicle traffic visible from the web cam. It is located near Osoyoos Elementary School on 68th Avenue.

“Ospreys are a highly, highly stressed raptor, we don’t have any success with them when we rehab them they just stress out and they die,” said Belvedere. “If this one is going to survive we will know shortly, today’s Friday and the other one only lasted two days.”

According to Donna Core, Osoyoos executive assistant and communications coordinator, not surprisingly those who have been watching the webcam were upset at the death of the first chick. Views on Thursday alone reached over 1,300.

READ MORE: Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

“But that’s mother nature, we can’t predict what’s going to happen, we do not get involved,” she said Friday. “This is just more of an educational tool that we as a town just maintain the camera in conjunction with FortisBC.”

READ MORE: Osprey nest webcam goes live in South Okanagan

The webcam went live on YouTube at the end of March and the town’s website documents the history since then along with detailed information about the species.

The website is: https://www.osoyoos.ca/content/osprey-nest-live-webcam

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

The Osprey nest atop a FortisBC de-energized power pole. The web cam is just above the nest on the left. (Google Maps)

Previous story
SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk
Next story
Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

Just Posted

Annual Kelowna Block Party is back and roads will be blocked

The city said detours will be set up and parking will be restricted in some areas

Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

All seven play for the Kelowna Secondary Owls Varsity and Junior Varsity teams

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Easy access to benefits: Minister of Seniors tells Kelowna citizens

Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi says feds streamline access, increase GIS for most vulnerable

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Okanagan

Elks Lodge hosts event at Vernon Curling Club

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Most Read