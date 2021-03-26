(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Osoyoos named one of Canada’s friendliest towns by Expedia

There were five other B.C. destinations in the top 20

Expedia recently released a list naming the top 20 cities they believe to Canada’s friendliest, and one South Okanagan town made the cut.

Expedia ranked Osoyoos as the 12th friendliest place to visit in the country.

The list was based on traveller reviews between January 2019 to December 2020 with the most comments containing words like “friendly, friendliest and amiable.”

The list hopes to give travellers a sense of where they might like to visit once travel restrictions are lifted.

Osoyoos was one of five B.C. destinations on the list.

Check out the full list below:

  1. Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia
  2. Digby, Nova Scotia
  3. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
  4. Baddeck, Nova Scotia
  5. Drumheller, Alberta
  6. Saint John, New Brunswick
  7. Gatineau, Quebec
  8. Thunder Bay, Ontario
  9. Banff, Alberta
  10. Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
  11. Whistler, British Columbia
  12. Osoyoos, British Columbia
  13. La Malbaie, Quebec
  14. Nanaimo, British Columbia
  15. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
  16. St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
  17. Gananoque, Ontario
  18. Canmore, Alberta
  19. Stratford, Ontario
  20. Fernie, British Columbia

“In addition to promising the friendliest experience, these outdoorsy and smaller cities and towns are right in line with Expedia’s future travel trends, as travellers look for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to spread out, once travel resumes again,” Expedia said of the top 20 destinations.

READ MORE: Osoyoos residents fed up with ‘unbearable’ sewer smell

READ MORE: Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Osoyoos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White COVID-19 cluster contained
Next story
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

The District of Lake Country completed pumphouse upgrades on Okanagan Lake in March 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country residents back on Okanagan Lake water

The district completed pumphouse upgrades, allowing 2,800 properties to switch back to the water source

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

The Okanagan Science Centre added a 21-foot-long, 567-pound animatronic dyoplosaurus to its permanent exhibit to mark its 30th anniversary on Aug. 11, 2020. (OKS - Contributed)
Prizes up for grabs in support of Vernon science centre

Okanagan Science Centre looks to bring new COVID-friendly exhibits after hard-hitting year

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

A Chase RCMP officer was the focus of an Independent Investigations Office of BC decision released March 24, 2021 that found the officer had not committed an offence involving an Indigenous youth on Oct. 2, 2020. (File photo)
Indigenous family in Shuswap deeply concerned about decision of police watchdog

Report clears officer in events leading to suicide attempt, advocates point to systemic racism, bias

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
Osoyoos named one of Canada’s friendliest towns by Expedia

There were five other B.C. destinations in the top 20

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The dam at Thirsk Lake, west of Summerland, was expanded in 2007. A crack has now been discovered where the old and new portions of the dam meet. (Summerland Review file photo)
Funds approved for structural analysis at Thirsk Dam

Crack has been found at reservoir west of Summerland

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing Prince George boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated just outside of Hixon

Most Read