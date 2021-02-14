Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)

Osoyoos mayor continues as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Sue McKortoff will serve her third consecutive term as water board chair

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff will serve a third consecutive term as chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB).

She will be joined by vice-chair Cindy Fortin, mayor of Peachland, and Okanagan Valley regional district board representatives Victor Cumming, Rick Fairbairn and Bob Fleming, RDNO; James Baker and Colin Basran, RDCO; and Doug Holmes and Rick Knodel, RDSO.

Other water board appointees are Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson, representing the Okanagan Nation Alliance; Bob Hrasko, Water Supply Association of B.C.; and Denise Neilson, Okanagan Water Stewardship Council chair.

McKortoff called the OBWB a “one of a kind” water management advisory body in Canada, for taking a lead role in water issues facing the valley, from the need to monitor and protect local waters from invasive mussels to future management of the Okanagan Lake water level.

READ MORE: Water board claims Canada Water Agency creation a long-term dream

READ MORE: Global expert says Okanagan water supply reaching a critical stage

“The theme of one of our last meetings was one valley, one water, and that about sums it up,” she said.

McKortoff said the OBWB provides a sounding board for understanding conflicting issues among communities regarding water concerns and how to find solutions.

One of those issues the board has embraced is the water level management of Okanagan Lake after concerns were initially raised about infrastructure damage caused by flooding under the current policies by the Peachland council last year.

‘The OBWB has sent letters to all our Okanagan municipalities asking them to write letters to the province about concerns they have concerning the regulation policies for Okanagan Lake. If we all speak as one it gives us a stronger message for the provincial government,” McKortoff said.

“People in the federal and provincial governments don’t always share the urgency we have in many cases as we do because we live it.”

She said OBWB has also been involved with preliminary forums taking place concerning a promise by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to establish the Canada Water Agency, with the hope it will standardize water preservation and safety management regulations across Canada.

While COVID will have an impact, McKortoff said the water board also is planning to host a water science forum in Osoyoos for this fall, following up on successful similar events that were held in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

Just Posted

A summary of bylaw enforcement in the North Okanagan in 2020 has been presented to the Regional District Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Vernon Morning Star file)
2020 bylaw enforcement in North Okanagan summarized

Homeless camps, aggressive dogs, noise complaints kept bylaw enforcement officers busy last year

Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is proposing to add a new outdoor patio and indoor lounge, pending public input and approval from the regional district. (BX Press photo)
Vernon cidery hopes to add outdoor patio, new indoor lounge

BX Press Cidery is adapting to COVID-19 business models, but RDNO says public input needed first

Recipients of two Vernon Winter Carnival Scholarships were awarded Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Wayne Emde photo)
Vernon grad students’ essays earn Winter Carnival scholarships

The two students each received $500 out of 19 entrants

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Arlene Westervelt’s husband was charged with murder, but the Crown stayed the charge in July 2020

Some of the 1,000 Valentine's cards that will be distributed to seniors before Valentine's Day. (Submitted)
Sisters deliver 1,000 handwritten Valentine’s cards to seniors in Central Okanagan

More than 300 students at Watson Road Elementary made the cards

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

River the cat. AlleyCats
Kelowna cat returns home after epic 2 year adventure

River the tabby travelled from the Mission area to Joe Rich and survived for two years in a barn

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Most Read