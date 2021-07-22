The Osoyoos Indian Band has expanded their evacuation orders to cover properties on Rancher Creek Road and Valleyview Road. (Zoom Earth)

Osoyoos Indian Band issues additional evacuation order for Nk’Mip Creek fire

Satellite imaging appears to show the fire approaching structures

The Osoyoos Indian Band issued a late night expanded evacuation order for the Nk’Mip Creek fire.

The order was issued and effective as of 10:15 p.m. on July 21, and applies to the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Spirit Ridge Resort, the Sonora Dunes Golf Course, Nk’Mip Winery, 600 Rancher Creek Road and the Residences at 2000 Valleyview Drive.

According to Jim Zakall, the acting chief administrative officer for the Town of Osoyoos, the Osoyoos Fire Department responded to the area to assist with securing the perimeter areas.

To his knowledge, no structures had been damaged by the fire.

READ MORE: Nk’Mip fire in Osoyoos top priority for BC Wildfire

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen fire dispatch lists shows a structure fire on Nk’Mip Road and Spud Allen Road, but Rob Graham, media relations with the Oliver Fire Department, confirmed that no structure had been damaged.

“That is a confirmed false alarm,” said Graham. “Someone not on Spud Allen had seen some flames from an area they knew RV and trailers parked, but it was actually further away and part of a backburn by BC Wildfire.”

A satellite heat map of the area shows the fire encroaching on the Sonora Dunes Golf Course and the nearby properties at Valleyview Drive.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Feds host Islamophobia summit after series of deadly attacks across Canada
Next story
UPDATE: Tactical evacuation complete for 39 people in Seymour Arm

Just Posted

Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire can be seen rising over the hills from Vernon. (Shannon-Lee Foxton photo)
VIDEO: Wildfire near Westwold closes road

The Turtle Bay Pub will be closed until July 30 due to staff exposures to COVID-19. (Turtle Bay Pub photo)
Popular Lake Country pub closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Carsen Twarynski of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Spokane Chiefs on March 3, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Seattle Kraken pick two former Kelowna Rockets in NHL Expansion Draft

E-scooters will soon be available in Vernon as the city readies to launch a shared scooter program as part of a provincial pilot project. (Contributed image).
Drivers, turn with caution: City of Vernon, Mounties