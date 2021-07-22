Osoyoos Indian Band issues additional evacuation order for Nk’Mip Creek fire

The Osoyoos Indian Band issued a late night expanded evacuation order for the Nk’Mip Creek fire.

The order was issued and effective as of 10:15 p.m. on July 21, and applies to the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Spirit Ridge Resort, the Sonora Dunes Golf Course, Nk’Mip Winery, 600 Rancher Creek Road and the Residences at 2000 Valleyview Drive.

According to Jim Zakall, the acting chief administrative officer for the Town of Osoyoos, the Osoyoos Fire Department responded to the area to assist with securing the perimeter areas.

To his knowledge, no structures had been damaged by the fire.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen fire dispatch lists shows a structure fire on Nk’Mip Road and Spud Allen Road, but Rob Graham, media relations with the Oliver Fire Department, confirmed that no structure had been damaged.

“That is a confirmed false alarm,” said Graham. “Someone not on Spud Allen had seen some flames from an area they knew RV and trailers parked, but it was actually further away and part of a backburn by BC Wildfire.”

A satellite heat map of the area shows the fire encroaching on the Sonora Dunes Golf Course and the nearby properties at Valleyview Drive.

