Osoyoos Credit Union staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The credit union made the announcement Dec. 1

An employee at the Osoyoos Credit Union has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a public statement made by the credit union Tuesday (Dec. 1).

“We understand how important it is to be transparent right now which is why we wanted to give you an important update about our operations and recent exposure,” reads the announcement on the credit union’s website.

The staff member does not interact with the public while at work. They are now self-isolating at home and will be doing so until they fully recover.

The credit union will be closed for 48 hours to perform a thorough deep-cleaning of the premises.

The credit union has also been in contact with both Interior Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control to ensure they continue to keep their team and community safe, according to their announcement.

ATMs and online banking are still available for use while the credit union is closed. The credit union can also be reached by phone at 250-495-6522.

“Rest assured, we are doing everything possible to keep both our team and the public safe,” reads the public announcement. “The health and safety of our community is always a top priority, which is why we’re proceeding with an over-abundance of caution.”

