Opposition critic portfolios for Okanagan and Shuswap MLAs

Three Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal MLAs have been given opposition critic roles following the election of Kevin Falcon as BC Liberal Party leader on the weekend (Feb. 5).
Renee Merrifield (Kelowna-Mission) is critic for Environment and Climate Change. Greg Kyllo (Shuswap) is critic for Labour and Skills Training, and Ben Stewart (Westside-Kelowna) has been named critic for Transportation and Infrastructure.
Shirley Bond will be staying as Leader of the Official Opposition for the short term.
“After speaking with Kevin Falcon, I am grateful to have been asked to remain in the role of leader of the official opposition in the BC Legislature until Mr. Falcon has an opportunity to contest a seat that will lead to him officially taking his place as the leader of the official opposition in the Legislature,” said Bond.
Following a vote within caucus, MLA Coralee Oakes (Cariboo North) was elected to the position of Caucus Chair. MLA Jackie Tegart is being put forward as the nominee for Assistant Deputy Speaker, a position that was held by Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country).
