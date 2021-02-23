Opinion: Vernon-Monashee MLA in support of housing

All types of housing necessary for people, says MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Everyone deserves a place to call home.

Home fulfils our most basic human needs. It gives us all a place to feel safe, comfortable, warm, and grounded. But, with a one per cent vacancy rate, homes are still hard to come by in Vernon.

Thanks to strong partnerships with municipalities and community organizations, our New Democrat government has been able to increase the supply of housing in our region, particularly for those groups facing barriers.

In just our region, over 500 new units have already been built or are slated for construction soon. These will be homes for people experiencing homelessness, those needing supportive housing, seniors facing affordability and accessibility issues, people with disabilities, and moderate to low-income residents struggling to find a place they can afford.

There is no question that there is more to do. We need to continue investing in housing of all kinds so that the people of Vernon-Monashee all have a place to live that meets their diverse needs.

BC Housing has been supporting housing solutions for the entire province that make communities safer, more accessible, and more affordable. Okanagan College is looking into new student housing projects across its campuses, including right here in Vernon that would make lives easier for students and free up rental spaces for the rest of the community.

No matter your current situation, there are people and organizations in your community that are working hard on the appropriate housing solution.

Affordable rentals help people get a good start in life. Accessible housing removes barriers for people with mobility issues. Stable and secure options give women and children fleeing violence somewhere to go. Supportive housing gives people the hand they need to start over while reducing homelessness and crime. And student housing saves time and money and helps us build an even better, stronger community.

I was elected to make Vernon-Monashee a better place to live.

I will always support the housing goals that the people of this province and this riding voted for. And I am extremely passionate about housing solutions that meet the needs of everyone in our community. Because everyone deserves a place to call home.

​Harwinder Sandhu was elected the MLA for Vernon-Monashee in 2020.

READ MORE: Need for all housing identified by Vernon Mayor

READ MORE: Demolition of Vernon spray park sparks call for new facility, fast

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.