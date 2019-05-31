Opera Kelowna announces 2019 season schedule

Shows throughout the Okanagan run June to November

‘Opera in the Vines.’ Photo: Opera Kelowna

Opera season is returning to the Okanagan.

Opera Kelowna has announced the season’s schedule and collaborating partners for 2019. Performances at well-known opera venues and public spaces throughout the Okanagan run from June until November.

“We look forward to celebrating the joy of opera and sharing our passion for this art form with Okanagan residents,” said Alexandra Babbel, artistic director of Opera Kelowna.

“Whether it is in the park, a concert hall, a church, or a glorious vineyard, the 2019 season aims to captivate long time opera lovers by revisiting beloved arias from some of the greatest operas of all time — and welcome new audiences by sharing this beautiful music in the Okanagan’s most spectacular settings.”

READ MORE: Lake Country filmmaker focuses on neighbours

READ MORE: Lake Country Museum hosts fruit-farming history author

The first show of the season, Midsummer Mozart Gala, is in collaboration with Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on June 21. Opera Kelowna artists will perform pieces from Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, La Nozze di Figaro, Così fan tutte, and more.

The season will see the return of many luminary Opera Kelowna stars, including heldentenor Steeve Michaud and baritone Aaron Durand. Okanagan audiences will be familiar with Michaud for his brilliant performance as Don José in Bizet’s Carmen last summer and Durand who also starred in Carmen, as well as Vancouver Opera’s Stickboy.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study shows ecstasy could treat post traumatic stress disorder

For the full Opera Kelowna schedule, visit operakelowna.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire surges in size, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: hazy and hot weekend starts up

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: hazy and hot weekend starts up

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C Friday, risk of thunderstorm in some parts of Okanagan

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Okanagan-Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Vernon, Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

Longest drive competiton zooms into Kelowna golf course

The competiton is open to anyone at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club

Temperatures on the rise could cause wildfire risk

Environment Canada Meteorologist said June will be dryer than usual

Mazu focussed on children’s mental health

Kelowna tech company hosts ‘Screenagers’ showing

VIDEO: Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

PHOTOS: D-Day Normandy sites today captured by drone

Associated Press delivers stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites

Canadian economy posts weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015

However, overall growth was boosted by highest quarterly level of household spending in two years

Raptors playoff run ‘bittersweet’ for former Vancouver Grizzlies owner

Arthur Griffiths already owned Canucks when he tried to bring NBA team to B.C.

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Homeless, drug use and safety issues on topic at Okanagan meeting

Councillor wants people to bring concerns but also solutions to Vernon town-hall meeting Tuesday

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read