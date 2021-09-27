(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Open burning season starts in Central Okanagan

Open burning permits will be available for eligible Central Okanagan properties on Oct. 1

Open burning will once again be allowed in the Central Okanagan starting this Friday (Oct. 1).

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced that eligible Central Okanagan property owners can apply for an open burning permit starting on Oct. 1.

“Qualifying property owners that are entitled to burn within the four Central Okanagan East or Central Okanagan West electoral area fire protection areas may call the regional district,” the RDCO said in a statement.

Central Okanagan fire protection areas include Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, and Wilson’s Landing.

If you are eligible for open burning, the RDCO is encouraging that you consider alternatives, such as chipping or grinding and if applicable, yard waste disposal at the Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre.

“North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations.”

The regional district is also reminding property owners with open burning permits that they have to ensure they comply with provincial smoke control regulations as set out by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Strategy.

To apply for an open burning permit, you can call the RDCO at 250-469-6223.

READ MORE: Rainy end to September of Okanagan-Shuswap

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. allocates $1.5M to mental health services for Indigenous Peoples, residential school survivors
Next story
Vernon to head back to polls for byelection in December

Just Posted

Armstrong’s Overland Golf and Events Centre (formerly the Royal York Golf Course) moved a step closer to having the course reconfigured to a smaller size, and 141 housing units added to the property, after a public hearing at Armstrong council Monday, Sept. 27. (overlander golf photo)
Armstrong golf course reconfiguration moves to next tee box

Shoulder ditching will be conducted along Highway 97, about 17 kilometres north of Vernon, between St. Annes Road and Grandview Flats Road North Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 28 and 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists can expect minor delays. (File photo)
Minor delays scheduled for Highway 97 north of Vernon

Tofino is searching for strategies to mitigate street-parking congestion, including a potential ban on RV's.
Vernon may need to reconsider RV parking bylaws: councillor

The City of Vernon’s Financial Services department was awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2021 budget on Sept. 27, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Vernon city staff awarded prestigious prizes