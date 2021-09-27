Open burning season starts in Central Okanagan

Open burning permits will be available for eligible Central Okanagan properties on Oct. 1

Open burning will once again be allowed in the Central Okanagan starting this Friday (Oct. 1).

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced that eligible Central Okanagan property owners can apply for an open burning permit starting on Oct. 1.

“Qualifying property owners that are entitled to burn within the four Central Okanagan East or Central Okanagan West electoral area fire protection areas may call the regional district,” the RDCO said in a statement.

Central Okanagan fire protection areas include Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, and Wilson’s Landing.

If you are eligible for open burning, the RDCO is encouraging that you consider alternatives, such as chipping or grinding and if applicable, yard waste disposal at the Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre.

“North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations.”

The regional district is also reminding property owners with open burning permits that they have to ensure they comply with provincial smoke control regulations as set out by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Strategy.

To apply for an open burning permit, you can call the RDCO at 250-469-6223.

