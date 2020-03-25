Vernon Superstores and locations across the country have seen its online shopping more than double amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Loblaws said. (Google Maps)

Online shopping waitlist grows at Okanagan Superstores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

Business has more than doubled at Loblaws PC Express delivery and pickup programs and the company said those numbers continue to rise.

Residents in Vernon have made it known across social media that wait times are increasing at Superstore, while individuals look to avoid in-store shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This increase in business, Loblaws said, is “driven in part by the encouragement to social distance.”

“But also because we’ve dropped fees and prices to make sure those who need the service don’t face cost barriers,” the company said in a statement.

While demand continues to grow, the company is implementing new ways to better serve its customers. More equipment, more capacity in pick-up windows and more staff are a few solutions its found so far.

“We are managing the rising number of orders and are ramping up our systems as quickly as possible so our customers can shop online with confidence,” a Loblaws public relations specialist said.

All Loblaws stores, including Superstores and Shoppers Drug Marts, are maintaining communication with customers as their online orders are prepared.

“If there are any delays, or substitutions, they are made aware of it well in advance of their scheduled pick-up time.”

A public relations specialist said wait times for online orders vary by location, but the company is doing its best to fulfill orders as quickly as possible.

“In some areas where demand is particularly high, wait times for pick up or delivery could take a few days,” the spokesperson said in email.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however, I can assure you our colleagues are working hard to ensure we continue to serve our communities in their time of need.”

There are Superstore locations in Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton.

READ MORE: 55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

READ MORE: Delayed alert of Vernon high school COVID-19 exposure explained: Interior Health

