Mission RCMP, Mission Search and Rescue and BC Ambulance Services were all on scene at a fatal plane crash at Stave Lake in Mission. (File Photo)

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

One person has died and another is injured following a small plane collision near Stave Lake outside of Mission yesterday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday July 27, Mission RCMP received a report from the International Emergency Response Centre that a small plane had crashed on an abandoned air strip near Stave Lake.

Officers from the Mission RCMP were transported to the area with assistance from Mission Search and Rescue, as the site is inaccessible by road.

“When our officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 21-year-old woman had been injured and a 66-year-old woman, who had died,” said Mission RCMP Sgt. Chris Robinson. “The injured woman was transported to a larger area hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Mission RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation to determine how, where and when the 66-year-old female passed away.

No further information will be released by police or the BC Coroners Service, follow-up inquiries should be directed to the Transportation Safety Board.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three charged in storage locker crime spree that includes Kelowna
Next story
Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

Vernon marches for sex trafficking awareness

Event advocates for change

Vernon Mayor urges diligence ahead of long weekend

Statement from Victor Cumming on COVID-19

Three charged in storage locker crime spree that includes Kelowna

Police say the estimated value of stolen items ‘in excess of $200,000’

Cougar spotted in Magic Estates area

Residents are warning of a cougar along Clifton Road

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

North Okanagan pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19

About 800 people are interested in the open invitation to float down the river

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Taxpayer-funded, two-drink maximum gets nod from Thompson-Nicola Regional Board

There was much debate over how many drinks and what types of alcohol should be funded by taxpayers

Column: Masks may need to become mandatory to get a handle on COVID-19

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Southern resident orca who carried her dead calf is pregnant again

J35 carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018

Most Read