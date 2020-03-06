An air ambulance at the site of an incident involving a CP train west of Ashcroft on March 6. (Photo credit: Mike Mastin)

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

One person has been taken by air ambulance to hospital after being struck by an eastbound CP train approximately one kilometre west of Ashcroft.

The incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. on March 6, west of the westernmost road crossing in Ashcroft. CP Police, BC Ambulance Service, Ashcroft Fire Rescue, and Ashcroft RCMP responded.

There was no road access to the site, so emergency personnel needed to either walk in or travel via a CP hi-rail vehicle.

A BC Emergency Health Services helicopter was able to land near the site and take the victim to hospital. The person’s injuries are said to be severe and he is reportedly in critical condition. He was on foot, and no other vehicle was involved.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The CP mainline was closed until just before 3 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CP Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A CP train stopped near the site of an incident west of Ashcroft in which one person was struck by a train on the afternoon of March 6. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Previous story
Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward
Next story
Boil water notice in place for former South East Kelowna Irrigation District

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

Dead moose found on Rutland property in Kelowna

Property owners suspects the moose was either shot or poisoned

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

Kelowna’s parks strategies to focus on urban areas

These spaces are, however, competing for the same land as the buildings they serve

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and The Shuswap Pie Company

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

Lynyrd-Skynyrd fan picks up $75,000 on BC/49, yet $2 million ticket purchased in Courtenay still to be claimed

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

Okanagan’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

Most Read