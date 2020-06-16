One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

Fire crews knocked down a fire in a motorhome early Tuesday morning in Oliver, resulting in one person being transported to hospital. (File photo)

Fire crews knocked down a fire in a motorhome early Tuesday (June 16) morning near Oliver, resulting in one person being transported to hospital.

One resident in the mobile home escaped after it caught fire. The fire was started as a result of cooking, Oliver Fire Department chief Bob Graham explained.

“My understanding is … something cooking on the stove caught the kitchen on fire and spread to the rest of the motorhome.”

The mobile home was parked next to a house on an Osoyoos Indian Band property. The resident was taken to South Okanagan General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire crews were on scene for about an hour.

