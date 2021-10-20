One dead in Vernon house fire

One person was killed in a residential fire Oct. 19, 2021, in a mobile home in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road. (City of Vernon)

One person is dead after a house fire in a Vernon neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting reports of smoke coming from a mobile home just a few blocks east of Fire Station 2.

When they arrived at the Okanagan Terrace Mobile Home Park, heavy smoke and flames were visible and crews began knocking down the fire from outside.

Firefighters were able to get inside when additional resources arrived on scene. Then they were able to extinguish the fire and make sure it didn’t spread to other parts of the home.

One person was located and removed from the home. Efforts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There was significant smoke and fire damage inside the home,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “The home’s close proximity to the fire station helped significantly. Older mobile homes can become heavily involved with fire and fill with smoke quickly. The fast response and actions of the crews kept the fire contained to a single property.”

The fire chief extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased on behalf of VFRS and offered his thanks to first responders who made best efforts to revive the residents.

“The outcome of this incident is incredibly tragic,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terlesk said.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with our first responder family and others impacted by this tragedy.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown but is not believed to be criminal in nature.

