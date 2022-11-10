One dead following fatal collision outside of Enderby

A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Mabel Lake Road, just outside of Enderby on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 9).
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a call about the collision around noon. Officers arrived on the scene to discover an unresponsive person inside the vehicle in the Ashton Creek area. According to a witness it appeared as if the vehicle was driven off the road and into a ditch.
RCMP, the Enderby Fire Department and emergency services all attended the scene and attempted to resuscitate the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and do not believe criminality was a factor.
