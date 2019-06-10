Black Press File Photo

One dead after South Okanagan motorcycle collision

RCMP said the analyst report will determine if any charges are being considered

One person is dead after a collision between two motorcycles in Oliver on Friday evening.

RCMP said a 44-year-old male was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to the Oliver hospital where he was declared deceased.

Sgt. Blaine Gervais said witnesses saw the two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed, east on Fairview Road.

READ MORE: Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

“One of the motorcycle operators turned unexpectedly in front of the other motorcycle causing a collision between the two motorcycles,” said Gervais in a news release.

The other motorcycle operator, a 33-year-old male, did not have serious injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment of “road rash.”

The South East District RCMP Traffic Analyst and BC Coroner are involved in the investigation. Gervais said the report will determine if any charges are being considered. The name of motorcyclist that died at the hospital has not been released.

