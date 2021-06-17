Fiery crash on the Okanagan Connector between two semis. (Facebook)

Fiery crash on the Okanagan Connector between two semis. (Facebook)

One dead after fiery Okanagan Connector crash between two semis

DriveBC estimates road won’t be open until 5 p.m.

A fiery collision between two semis on the Okanagan Connector killed one person, Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Highway 97C, near the Loon Lake exit. The westbound lanes of the highway have been closed since 9 p.m., when an off-duty RCMP officer spotted the collision and called for emergency crews.

RCMP say initial findings at the scene suggest one semi, fully loaded with lumber, was unoccupied, parked and awaiting a tow truck when it was struck from behind by another commercial vehicle.

“Tragically the operator of the second commercial vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Southeast District RCMP.

“Emergency crews were unable to extract that operator before the commercial vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.”

The flames spread to the other truck, threatening nearby vegetation.

The westbound lanes of Highway 97C remain closed this morning as the vehicles continue to smoulder. DriveBC estimates the road won’t reopen until 5 p.m. today.

Merritt RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the driver’s death.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage of the collision, you are asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

READ MORE: Wildfire burning near Highway 97C

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID vaccine 1st-dose shots: health officials
Next story
Ribfest returns to Penticton

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads get $500 surprise

Anonymous donor gifts $500 to every Grade 12 student

The Kelowna school trustee by-election takes place Saturday, June 26, for the Central Okanagan School District. (Contributed
Meet the Kelowna trustee by-election candidates

Four candidates look to fill vacant seat on board of education

(City of Enderby photo)
Enderby council honours local volunteer ‘cornerstone’

Melvin Slater receives the Lifetime Civic Merit Award for his decades of work with service organizations

A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames before around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kerry Hutter - contributed)
UPDATE: Kelowna man cuffed after carjacking in Vernon

Crime spree: Man robs couple at Coldstream lookout at gunpoint, sets a vehicle ablaze

A black bear walks across the street (UBCO/Contributed)
UBCO researchers look at solutions for bear habituation

A new study uses computer modelling to look at the best strategies to reduce human-bear conflict

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Most Read