One person was airlifted to hospital after explosions were heard and a fire ripped through an Oliver residence Thursday, Feb. 4 2020. (Cristal Cook / Facebook)

One airlifted to hospital after explosions, fire in South Okanagan

A residence and vehicle were both destroyed

One person was airlifted to hospital after explosions resulted in a fire that destroyed a residence and vehicle in Oliver Thursday (Feb. 4).

Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of explosions at a 7600 Island Road residence just after 1 p.m.

Neighbours initially reported the explosion. When firefighters arrived the structure was fully engulfed and a nearby vehicle had also caught fire, said Oliver Fire Dept. captain Bob Graham.

Approximately 25 firefighters responded with two firetrucks and two water tenders. The fire department was eventually able to knock down the blaze but the home and vehicle were both destroyed.

One resident was taken to hospital by ambulance with severe burns, he was later airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital burn ward.

Oliver Fire Dept. is currently investigating the fire but no cause has been determined yet.

House fire

