Oliver RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident in which a man approached three children waiting for their bus. (File photo)

Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and asked the children if they would like to see his puppy.

Oliver RCMP are investigating a suspicious occurrence where a man approached three young children waiting for the bus.

On the morning of Feb. 12 the man allegedly stopped his vehicle and asked the children if they would like to see his puppy.

The Western News previously reported that SenPokChin School released a statement warning parents of the occurrence.

READ MORE: Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

The incident occurred on the morning of Feb. 12 on Harmony Crescent in Oliver.

Police describe the man as Caucasian, approximately 50-years-old with grey hair. He was driving an older grey four-door car.

When the incident occurred, a parent noticed the man talking to the children and hollered, and the man drove away.

Oliver RCMP are canvassing the neighbourhood and are asking to speak to anyone who may have seen the suspect. Police would also like to speak to anyone who has video surveillance cameras in the area.

Police are seeking the suspect to learn of his intentions.

“Although the matter may have been innocent, out of an abundance of caution we would recommend parents speak to their children about ‘stranger danger’, and provide them avenues of who they can go to if they ever feel scared or threatened,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

