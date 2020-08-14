This year’s Half Corked Marathon goes virtual. (Half Corked Marathon - Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country)

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country signature festival goes virtual

This year’s event will feature multi-destination roadshows including Kelowna, among others

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country’s signature event is going virtual this year.

The six-week-long Half Corked Marathon Virtual Festival is a multi-faceted wine festival, which will show B.C.’s wine run in a safe way.

Elements of the wine festival will be online, with multi-destination roadshow events scheduled from Aug. 23 to Sept. 8 in communities across B.C. and Alberta. Some of the roadshow locations include Oliver, Kelowna, Kamloops, Abbotsford, Castlegar, Calgary and Edmonton among others.

The Half Corked Marathon Virtual Route will present participants with footage of the South Okanagan’s vineyards, which will allow people to enjoy the views from the safety of their own homes.

There will also be a series of online educational sessions hosted by the region’s winemakers and wineries.

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country executive Jennifer Busmann said her team has worked hard in bringing the much-loved event online.

“Communities in B.C. and Alberta have been welcoming and supportive as we have worked with them collaboratively to ensure the safety of each of our Roadshow locations. Our pandemic-proof format will ensure the well-being of both our participants and winery teams, while delivering thoughtful, educational and engaging content to help share the story of our incredible region.”

For more information on the wine festival as well as the roadshow schedule, visit this website.

