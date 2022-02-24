A house fire on Merlot Avenue in Oliver Wednesday night is being investigated. (Submitted)

A house fire on Merlot Avenue in Oliver Wednesday night is being investigated. (Submitted)

Oliver home destroyed in fire

Over 20 firefighters arrived to the garage and top floor engulfed in flames

Oliver Fire responded to a house fire on Merlot Avenue Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Oliver fire was called out to the home. First arriving units found the garage and a room on the top floor engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Crews made quick attacks to the garage and top floor to knock the fire back and avoid further spread to the rest of the home.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours but had to return in the middle of the night. There were two engines, one rescue, one water tender and one utility vehicle on scene with 20 firefighters.

There is extensive damage to the west portion of the home and smoke and water damage to other portions.

The cause is unknown and an investigation will be conducted, said Oliver Fire.

When Oliver firefighters arrived the garage and top floor were on fire. (Oliver FD)

When Oliver firefighters arrived the garage and top floor were on fire. (Oliver FD)

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
British Columbia cabinet ministers in line for 10 per cent pay hike: Opposition
Next story
UPDATED: Trudeau says Emergencies Act can now be revoked as crisis calms down

Just Posted

Administrative office for the Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school maintenance funding falls short

North Okanagan resident Jen Kirkland (right) at a children’s hospital in Brasov, Romania, where she volunteered helping sick children in September 2021. (Submitted photo)
North Okanagan woman travelling to Romania to help children

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will start its yard waste pickup program March 1, running every two weeks until December. (RDCO photo)
Central Okanagan curbside yard waste pickup program blooms

(Pixabay)
Morning start: The Statue of Liberty was a lighthouse