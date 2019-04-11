Devon Blackmore, 17, died on April 2, 2017, with police believing at the time that his death was the result of an overdose. His girlfriend, Kiera Bourque, is facing a manslaughter charge. (Photo courtesy GoFundMe)

Okanagan woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in court

Penticton teen allegedly administered with deadly dose of morphine

The preliminary inquiry to decide if the woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in an overdose death will go to trial has started in Penticton.

Kiera Bourque, who was 20 years old at the time of the alleged offence, was charged for the manslaughter of her 17-year-old boyfriend Devon Blackmore in 2018.

Blackmore died on April 2, 2017 at a Penticton residence after he was allegedly administered with morphine by Bourque. She was charged just over one year later.

The hearing is under a publication ban. Bourque has elected for a trial by jury.

