Okanagan wildlife facility puts $15,000 grant to good use

Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society will use the funds to build a heated wildlife nursery

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS) has received a $15,000 gift from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

The Summerland-based wildlife care facility will use the funds to build a heated wildlife nursery. A 20-foot shipping container will be modified into a heated and insulated unit with the help of professional volunteers.

The IWRS has completed its first season under its permits to rehabilitate and release native wildlife in the Okanagan. The care facility is funded privately.

“To provide a service that is not financially supported by the government, but expected by the public, can be a challenging task to undertake,” said Eva Hartman, co-founder, and president.

“But we’re taking it on because there’s no other option.”

The wildlife society’s work is carried out by volunteers, from veterinary assessment and animal care to building the facilities’ indoor and outdoor structures, as well as educating the public on how to coexist with wildlife.

More information about the IWRS can be found on their website.

