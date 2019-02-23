Okanagan weather watch: Snow on the way

Flurries have been predicted for most of the Okanagan Valley today

  Feb. 23, 2019 7:24 a.m.
While no weather warnings are in effect for the Okanagan, slippery road conditions are creating a hazard for drivers.

Saturday’s forecast for Kelowna has a 60 per cent chance of flurries with a high of 1 C. Sunday’s weather prediction only carries a 30 per cent chance of snow, with a high of 1 C, according to Environment Canada.

Vernon residents also may see snowfall today, as Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a high of 0 C. Sunday follows the same pattern.

Pentiction will see a mix of sun and cloud today, with a high of 3 C. Sunday’s forecast is slightly snowier with a 30 per cent chance of snow.

In the Shuswap, there’s a 30 per cent chance of snow predicted for Saturday, with a high of 0 C. Sunday follows the same pattern.

While there are no highway alerts in effect, DriveBC is warning of compact snow and slippery sections along Highway 97 between Kamloops and Kelowna, on Highway 97C and in the south along Highway 97 heading towards Penticton.

READ MORE: Piles of debris hauled from Summerland rock slide site

A highway alert for a rock slide two kilometres north of Summerland remains in effect. A detour is available through Callan Road.


