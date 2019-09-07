A scenic fall day in the Okanagan Valley, which cracked USA Today’s top-10 list of best destinations in 2019.(Photo: Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association)

Okanagan Valley cracks top-10 list of scenic fall destinations

The Valley ranked 6th in USA TODAY’s list and was the only Canadian region recognized

Anyone who lives in the Okanagan knows first-hand how beautiful its fall season is each year. But as it turns out, the valley’s scenic fall – replete with colourful leaves and rolling hillsides – has a reputation beyond Canadian borders.

USA TODAY released its 10Best list for the category of Best Destination for Fall Foliage and the Okanagan Valley made the cut, ranking sixth overall and standing alone as the only non-American region.

Acquired by USA TODAY in January 2013, 10Best.com’s expert panel announced the nominees at the end of July and left the public to vote on their favourites to determine which fall destinations reign supreme.

The top spot belongs to Door County, Wisconsin, While White Mountains, New Hampshire received the second-most votes.

The Finger Lakes in New York, The Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula were ranked ahead of the Okanagan.

Catskills, New York; Hocking Hills, Ohio; Green Mountains, Vermont; and Jackson County, North Carolina all ranked below the Okanagan Valley.

“This level of exposure for the Okanagan Valley in fall is extremely exciting and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote,” said a spokesperson for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

“It is so greatly appreciated and a fantastic opportunity to share the Okanagan Valley with the USA Today audience.”

The 1oBest sees an average of 5 million visitors a month – a level of exposure that’s nothing to sneeze at.

Now, lets see some more beauty shots of the Okanagan Valley (and be sure to tag #ThompsonOkanagan in your future landscape posts):

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire near Peachland grows to 10 hectares

Just Posted

BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland

An 8 hectare wildfire is burning 26 km West of Peachland

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Kelowna for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

South Kelowna resident accidentally torches fence

Fire crews called to small grass blaze

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

Okanagan Valley cracks top-10 list of scenic fall destinations

The Valley ranked 6th in USA TODAY’s list and was the only Canadian region recognized

Wildfire near Peachland grows to 10 hectares

The fire was first reported on Thursday in the Mount Kathleen area

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Shuswap break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

Teaching kids break dance while empowering them among goals for workshops

Update: Cops for Kids cycle into the South Okanagan

The cyclists kicked off their 10 day ride Friday morning in Kelowna

Most Read