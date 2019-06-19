Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

It’s not the way Jaki Beck wants to get woken up mid-week.

The Southward Medical Supplies employee got a call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 from the store’s alarm company, saying police were on-site investigating a break-in.

“Someone smashed the front window with a rock,” said Beck. “I thought maybe they had been trying to get money but then I realized they had grabbed an electric bike from inside the front door. It’s gone.”

The bike, electric green in colour with black racks on both the front and back of the bike, is a Surface 604 Boar brand.

Beck said two days ago the staff had been leary of a man in the store asking questions about the bike and who was looking through the store window at closing time.

It’s believed the theft occurred around 5:45 a.m.

A company van window was smashed while parked in the surrounding lot and a tool box was stolen.

“I don’t think we’re being targeted, it’s a general sense of what’s happening around town,” said Beck. “A number of my friends have had their mountain bikes stolen lately.”

Police do have a file on Wednesday’s theft. Anybody with any information can call the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment at 250-545-7171, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.



