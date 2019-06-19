Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

It’s not the way Jaki Beck wants to get woken up mid-week.

The Southward Medical Supplies employee got a call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 from the store’s alarm company, saying police were on-site investigating a break-in.

“Someone smashed the front window with a rock,” said Beck. “I thought maybe they had been trying to get money but then I realized they had grabbed an electric bike from inside the front door. It’s gone.”

The bike, electric green in colour with black racks on both the front and back of the bike, is a Surface 604 Boar brand.

Beck said two days ago the staff had been leary of a man in the store asking questions about the bike and who was looking through the store window at closing time.

It’s believed the theft occurred around 5:45 a.m.

READ ALSO: Vernon board company victim of smash-and-grab

A company van window was smashed while parked in the surrounding lot and a tool box was stolen.

“I don’t think we’re being targeted, it’s a general sense of what’s happening around town,” said Beck. “A number of my friends have had their mountain bikes stolen lately.”

Police do have a file on Wednesday’s theft. Anybody with any information can call the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment at 250-545-7171, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Just Posted

Funds needed for special diving team to find missing Okanagan kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz was last seen on Okanagan Lake May 17

Lake Country councillors want stricter regulations, more signage on public smoking

In 2019, 21 fires in Vernon to Penticton zone have been human caused, some linked to cigarette butts

Kelowna Falcons’ take flight for shut-out victory

Kelowna’s bats and pitchers led the Falcons to a 3-0 win

Lake Country’s Canada Day will have plenty; just no fireworks

District communications officer Karen Miller says Lake Country has a unique celebration

Spikeball tournament sets up for Kelowna summer

The tournament for the four-player beach game comes July 13

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Snow is expected on the Okanagan connector and thunderstorms across the Valley

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Okanagan school digs up $2,500 recycling prize

Kalamalka Secondary students recognized for establishing a new culture of recycling

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Driver loses tire while behind the wheel after lug-nut thief strikes in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two reports of lug-nut tampering in the city this month

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Most Read