Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

The sun sets over Coldstream and Kalamalka Lake. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Bring out the sunglasses as the sky will be filled with sunshine for the next week.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C today and will be mainly sunny. It might get windier this afternoon with a low of -1 C this evening and a wind chill of -3 C overnight.

In Penticton: Sunshine will also peak through the clouds with a high of 7 C. Tonight will follow the same forecast as Kelowna with a low of -1 C with a wind chill of -3 C.

In Vernon: Will see a bit of cloud and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach 7 C with a low of -2 C tonight and a wind chill of -4 C overnight.

In Salmon Arm: The Shuswap also follows the warming trend with a high of 7 C. Tonight will see winds up to 15 km/hr with a low of -3 C and a wind chill of -5 C overnight.

This week: The sunshine will continue this week throughout the Okanagan.

Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect.

