The sun sets over Coldstream and Kalamalka Lake. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

Bring out the sunglasses as the sky will be filled with sunshine for the next week.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C today and will be mainly sunny. It might get windier this afternoon with a low of -1 C this evening and a wind chill of -3 C overnight.

In Penticton: Sunshine will also peak through the clouds with a high of 7 C. Tonight will follow the same forecast as Kelowna with a low of -1 C with a wind chill of -3 C.

In Vernon: Will see a bit of cloud and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach 7 C with a low of -2 C tonight and a wind chill of -4 C overnight.

In Salmon Arm: The Shuswap also follows the warming trend with a high of 7 C. Tonight will see winds up to 15 km/hr with a low of -3 C and a wind chill of -5 C overnight.

This week: The sunshine will continue this week throughout the Okanagan.

Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect.

Story of the day:

On April 20th, Ryan and Chenoa are shaving their heads at Kelowna’s annual Balding for Dollars event.⁣

On April 20th, Ryan and Chenoa are shaving their heads at Kelowna's annual Balding for Dollars event.⁣ "Many of our gang have been involved in this event over the years – and so we are stepping up again to sell tickets, share the good news about the good work this crew of awesome folks do and really just do whatever we can to help," reads a portion of the post.

Read more of the story by visiting the Capital News website.

