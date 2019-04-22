Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun makes way for rain clouds

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be a mainly cloudy day, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in teh afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 18 C.

In Kelowna expect conditions to be cloudy this morning with 40 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature is expected to be 18 C.

In Salmon Arm it will become cloudy this morning with 60 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 16 C.

In Vernon it will become cloudy this morning with 40 per cent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 18 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 10 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Tuesday is shaping up to be rainy and grey, but conditions really improve mid-week.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

