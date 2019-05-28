Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for heat throughout the Okanagan this week.

Grab your sunglasses, the Okanagan is expecting more sun today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada

Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 29 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 9 C.

Vernon: Sunny. High 29 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 10 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 29. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 30. Tonight is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11 C.

The sunny weather is expected to continue tomorrow.

Video of the day: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Be sure to tag us in your weather-related photos by using the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Researchers look to artificial intelligence programs to predict wildfires

Related: Trees removed from Central Okanagan to mitigate wildfire risk

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Vernon doles out discretionary grants
Next story
Canada to align itself ‘very much’ with Americans on ratifying new NAFTA: PM

Just Posted

Rowcliffe off-leash dog park reopens

The park was closed as part of a $1.4-million improvement plan

Proposed Glenmore Valley development addresses Kelowna’s housing issues

Valley Road buildings would provide shelter for seniors, at-risk families

City of Kelowna awarded PIBC’s gold in planning excellence

Staff and Urban Matters win for innovative Wheelhouse policy, Housing Needs Assessment

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for heat throughout the Okanagan this week.

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

Okanagan Forest Task Force clean-up over thirty-five-hundred pounds of garbage

OFTF shocked by amount of unattended bonfires on Saturday’s clean-up

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Brain Injury Awareness Month brings discussion to Okanagan

The Vernon Brain Health Symposium takes place June 1

Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids in Shuswap

Secwepemc Elders Sacred Fire sees elders take stand against use of treated sewage

Sixth application for downtown Salmon Arm pot store put on hold

Majority of council votes to adjourn hearing pending provincial decisions on other applicants

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s warns parents to secure balconies, windows to stop kids from falling out

Most falls happen at home to kids six and under

Most Read