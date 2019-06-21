Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today across the Okanagan.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, clearing this afternoon. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.
Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 11 C.
Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud; clearing late this afternoon. High 26 C. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.
Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 9 C.
