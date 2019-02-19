Okanagan Shuswap weather: Hold on to your toque, wind and snow today

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, conditions are bound to be a bit more wintry this morning, though not unmanageable. Environment Canada is calling for snow flurries and sub zero temperatures across the board today. And, hold on to your hat, there’s going to be a bit of wind.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton conditions will be cloudy and there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/hour gusting to 40 km/hour this afternoon. The high will be – 2C.

In Kelowna there will be periods of light snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind is expected to gust at 50 km/hour this afternoon and the high is expected to be -2 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/hour gusting to 50 this afternoon. High temperature is – 2 C. Wind chill near – 9 C.

In Vernon there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/hour. The high temperature will be -1 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to be -12 C.

Thursday to Sunday: Expect a bit of everything this week with temperatures averaging about -1 C. Thursday offers your best shot at getting a little Vitamin D with sun expected, while the rest of the week will end on a snowy note.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of the week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Need something to daydream about? We have some great snapshots of life around the valley.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

View this post on Instagram

10/10 doggo 🥇

A post shared by BAXTER & DUKE (@baxter.and.duke) on

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. father and sons launch new trunk-sharing system, ‘Trunkit’
Next story

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Most Read