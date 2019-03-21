Sunny skies are finally on the forecast for parts of the Lower Mainland. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

Another day of sun is forecasted for Thursday, and it could be the last day of clear skies until the end of the weekend.

In Penticton: Thursday will have highs of 16 C, and no forecasted no clouds, making the start of spring official. Clear night leading into the start of the weekend.

In Kelowna: Highs of 15 C throughout the day, no scheduled rain, with a cool evening of 0 C heading into Friday night.

In Vernon: Forecasted highs of 15 C, lows of 0 C. Clear skies continue through to Friday.

In Salmon Arm: A tad colder in Salmon Arm with highs of 12 C, and lows of -2 C in the evening.

Fun fact of the day: The first pop video was released in 1975. It was Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.

Interesting story of the day: Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Continued sun forcasted by Environement Canada

