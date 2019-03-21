Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Another day of sun is forecasted for Thursday, and it could be the last day of clear skies until the end of the weekend.
In Penticton: Thursday will have highs of 16 C, and no forecasted no clouds, making the start of spring official. Clear night leading into the start of the weekend.
In Kelowna: Highs of 15 C throughout the day, no scheduled rain, with a cool evening of 0 C heading into Friday night.
In Vernon: Forecasted highs of 15 C, lows of 0 C. Clear skies continue through to Friday.
In Salmon Arm: A tad colder in Salmon Arm with highs of 12 C, and lows of -2 C in the evening.
