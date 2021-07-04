Crews from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Penticton Search and Rescue, North Westside Fire rescue asnd B.C. Ambulance Service helped rescue a young woman who fell from the rocks near Fintry Falls at Fintry Provincial Park Saturday, July 3. (COSAR Facebook photo)

Okanagan search and rescue crews help with rescue at Fintry Falls

A young woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a fall from the rocks

A young woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a fall from the rocks surrounding Fintry Falls at Fintry Provincial Park.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue contacted Penticton Search and Rescue for mutual aid to help rescue the cliff jumper Saturday afternoon, July 3. North Westside and West Kelowna Fire Rescue departments were also involved with helping the woman.

“We got a request for our air evacuation equipment and support,” said Randy Brown with Penticton Search and Rescue. “We sent a three-member crew with our helicopter.”

The aircrew was able to assist in removing the woman from the area of the falls using their winch line, and the search helicopter landed in a nearby field where an air ambulance was waiting to transport the woman to hospital.

No other details are available at this time.

