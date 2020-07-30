Okanagan Regional Library branches open with COVID-19 safety measures

The ORL has entered Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan

Okanagan residents can once again browse and check out collections at their local library.

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) has reopened most of its branches for browse and borrow service, having followed recommendations from the public health authority and WorksafeBC. People can enter an open ORL branch to browse the library’s collection and self-checkout books, DVDs and other materials.

Assessments have been completed by each library to help minimize risks associated with COVID-19. All libraries have occupancy limits posted at the library entrance, and books must be returned at external return areas, at which point they will be quarantined for 72 hours.

Signage has been posted to advise of safety protocols, public computers have been moved to ensure physical distancing and acrylic barriers have been installed between desks.

Hand sanitizing stations have also been set up for patrons to use upon entering the buildings. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask while at the library.

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

Just two ORL locations remain closed for the time being: the branch at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and the Westside Learning Lab.

The library has been running a curbside delivery service since June 2 to maintain access to library resources after branches were closed on March 17 due to the coronavirus. Over the first two weeks of the service the ORL checked in more than 75,000 physical items and loaned nearly 80,000 new ones.

During the browse and borrow stage, meeting rooms, meeting spaces, study rooms, public seating, and other gathering areas in the library will be closed. Visitors are encouraged to select materials quickly and use self-checkouts if possible.

Online programming including the now virtual children’s summer reading club will continue.

Visit www.orl.bc.ca for details on virtual programming and other online services.

READ MORE: Lavington child care centre expected to open in December

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BooksCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
51-unit Kelowna supportive housing opens next month
Next story
Fire destroys Lumby home

Just Posted

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Fire destroys Lumby home

Fundraisers have been organized to assist the family that lost their home and possessions in the blaze

Okanagan Regional Library branches open with COVID-19 safety measures

The ORL has entered Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Medium is the message, once again

Former newspaper editor reflects on the changes in media

New child care spaces to benefit Central Okanagan parents

The new spaces are part of the province’s commitment to increase child care through the COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

51-unit Kelowna supportive housing opens next month

Stephen Village will provide housing for people who have struggled to find stable housing

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

The resort, near Kamloops, called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee”

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Most Read