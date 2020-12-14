5 to 8 cm of snow to fall across Okanagan region

A low-pressure system is moving into the interior tonight

The Okanagan region can expect five to eight centimeters of snow tonight, lasting throughout the day tomorrow.

Residents can expect average temperatures of 0 C throughout the week.

A low pressure system will reach B.C.’s West Coast today, moving into the interior late tonight. For essential travellers driving on Highway 97C, there will be between 10-15 centimetres of flurries lasting until the end of tomorrow (Tuesday).

