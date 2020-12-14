5 to 8 cm of snow to fall across Okanagan region

The Okanagan region can expect five to eight centimeters of snow tonight, lasting throughout the day tomorrow.
Residents can expect average temperatures of 0 C throughout the week.
A low pressure system will reach B.C.’s West Coast today, moving into the interior late tonight. For essential travellers driving on Highway 97C, there will be between 10-15 centimetres of flurries lasting until the end of tomorrow (Tuesday).
@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.