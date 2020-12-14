Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)

5 to 8 cm of snow to fall across Okanagan region

A low-pressure system is moving into the interior tonight

The Okanagan region can expect five to eight centimeters of snow tonight, lasting throughout the day tomorrow.

Weather report from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20

Residents can expect average temperatures of 0 C throughout the week.

A low pressure system will reach B.C.’s West Coast today, moving into the interior late tonight. For essential travellers driving on Highway 97C, there will be between 10-15 centimetres of flurries lasting until the end of tomorrow (Tuesday).

@janelle_swift
janelle.swift@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest
Next story
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

Just Posted

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Kamloops This Week - Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW
Kamloops house targeted in drive-by shooting goes up in flames

RCMP stated the cause of the fire is not suspicious

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
5 to 8 cm of snow to fall across Okanagan region

A low-pressure system is moving into the interior tonight

Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween stabbing back in custody

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested over the weekend for breaching probationary and release orders

The Lake Country Food Bank recently received a $2,000 donation from Lake Country’s IHE Heavy Equipment Operator College. (Marissa Baecker photo)
Lake Country heavy equipment college digs up food bank donation

IHE Heavy Equipment Operator College turns over $2,000 to Lake Country Food Bank

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses being distrbuted to provinces around the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read